RICHMOND, Va. – Carol Irene (Trainer) Wilbur, 77, passed on April 11, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Carol was born in Derby, Kan., on May 6, 1942.
A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ray Wilbur; her sons Lee and Dale; daughters-in-law Cindy and Erin; along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Carol loved the Lord and most recently attended The Heights Church in Colonial Heights, Va.
