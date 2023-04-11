Carol Ann Kistner, 76, retired USD 259 art teacher and WSU instructor, passed away Monday, Apr. 3, 2023. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 12, at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Apr. 13 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Derby.
She was born June 7, 1946, to Sherman and Hattie Schulthies, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Carol found her passion in art through education. She advocated for children’s art long before becoming a classroom teacher. She visited elementary schools in Derby as part of Picture Person, a program that brought art history and art awareness into the classroom.
After completing a Masters in Art Education at Wichita State University, she taught at multiple elementary schools in Wichita, including Lewis, Field, Clark, and Colvin. She retired from teaching in 2008 and began teaching Art Education courses at Wichita State University. During her years of teaching and before, Carol was active in PEO, and was also a Girl Scout Leader and 4H leader, where she taught cooking and sewing classes. After retirement from WSU, Carol became a Master Gardener for Sedgwick County and was active in Delta Kappa Gamma.
Preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Ralph; daughter, Jenny (Sam) Dowd; siblings, Susan (Carl) Maciolek, Barbara (David) Werling, Doris (Brian) Baker, Mary (Ryan) Cinninger and Jan (Tom) Wiese.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to KPTS, c/o PBS Kansas - Channel 8 Membership, P.O. Box 783100, Wichita, KS 67278 and Cottey College, 1000 W Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772.
