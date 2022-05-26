DERBY – Carmen Jean (Petre) Weigandt, 88, passed from this life on May 24, 2022, in Wichita. Visitation wil be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Smith Mortuary in Derby. A recitation of the Rosary will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 27 followed by Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Carmen was married to Ralph Everett Weigandt on September 18, 1954. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Susan (Bill) Gessler of Derby, John (Jaci) Weigandt of Moline, Ill., Eric (Monica) Weigandt of Wichita, and Jean (Lee) Fisher of Derby; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with the church.
