Carlos Ysidro, a veteran of the the U.S. Marine Corps who served in Vietnam, passed away at home on Dec. 8, 2021, at the age of 73.
Those who knew Carlos know he never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no formal services.
For those who wish to gather in memory of Carlos there will be a memorial Thursday Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at Hidden Lake Venue, 537 W. MacArthur Rd, Wichita.
Carlos was the oldest son of the late Oscar and Ida Jean (Sublette) Ysidro. He was born in Wichita and attended Wichita State University.
He is survived by his daughter Gina Keezer; granddaughter Savannah Keezer; siblings Mark Ysidro, Yvonne Ysidro, Dawn Ysidro, Monte Ysidro (Carol); many nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.