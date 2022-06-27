DERBY – Carlos D. Hiatt, 79, passed away June 16, 2022. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. June 29 at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway, Haysville Inurnment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, (www.stjude.org) in lieu of flowers.
