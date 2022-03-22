Carl Webster Poston, 86, retired Boeing Engineering Manager and retired farmer, died at Harry Hines Hospice on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, after a year-long battle against dementia.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Rose Hill United Methodist Church.
Carl graduated from Rose Hill High School, from Kansas State University, and from Wichita State University.
Carl served as Mayor of Rose Hill and on the City Council for several years. After retiring from Boeing he tutored children in math, and substitute taught in the Rose Hill and Wichita School System. For many years, Carl completed tax returns with the AARP for the elderly and underserved. Carl served as the Community Leader for the Rose Hill Rustlers 4-H Club and held many positions within the Rose Hill United Methodist Church. Carl was an active engineer in the Professional Engineering Society and was named Young Engineer of the Year. He also participated monthly in the Boeing Retirees Club.
Many, many of the services he provided to the underserved have been done anonymously and humbly throughout his life.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Brooks Poston and Mabel (Webster) Poston; his sister Helen Carey; his brother John Poston; his brother-in-law Paul Carey; and his foster son Mark Allen.
Carl is survived by his wife Jessie May (Schmidtlein); children Janet Harding (Charles), Michael Poston (Judy), Kathy Poston (Tony), Marvin Poston (Phil); 10 loved grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rose Hill United Methodist Church (19551 S. Butler Rd., Rose Hill, KS 67133), the Rose Hill Senior Citizens Center (217 E. Silknitter, Rose Hill, KS 67133), the Kansas Children’s Service League (1365 N. Custer St., Wichita, KS 67230) or the Kansas State Wesley (1001 Sunset Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.