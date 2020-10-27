DERBY – Carl Joseph Schultz, 74, was born on July 6, 1946, Louisville, Ky. He died on October 22, 2020, in Derby, Kan.
A memorial service will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Derby, Kan. on Friday, October 30 at 1:00 p.m.
He was raised in a military family. By the time he finished high school, he had attended 18 schools, seven years in England and Germany. In the summer of 1962, he received Jesus Christ as Savior and was baptized. After attending Faith Baptist Bible College and Seminary in Ankeny, Iowa, he earned a degree in Pastoral Studies. Then he served in the ministry for 14 years. He then worked about 30 years as a Territory Manager for Lennox Industries, Inc., retiring in 2009.
He is survived by son, Nathan J. Schultz of Wichita, Kan., and daughter, Sheralyn H. Schultz of Aurora, Colo.
