DERBY – Capt. Alfred (Al) Ralph Rocheleau, USMC Ret., passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 81, while at home in Derby. His services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark Blvd., Derby, on Saturday, Sept. 10, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. His final resting place will be at Mission San Luis Rey, Oceanside, Calif.
Al was born on Nov. 11, 1940, in Quantico, Va. Al retired from the US Marine Corps after serving 20 years. He was also in international sales, and an educator. He lived the last 14 years in Derby, Kan.
He was preceded in death by grandparents; parents; two sisters; granddaughter Cassie Charon; and his son, Michael Rocheleau.
He is survived by his spouse, Alice Rocheleau; his daughters Cindy (Kevin) Donohue and Alicia Hoffman; eight grandchildren: Corey (Lacy) Donohue, Devin Richardson, Amber (Stephen) McColpin, Heather (Peter) Kennedy, Kyle Charon, Daniel Rocheleau, Harley Hoffman, and Tater Hoffman; and 11 great-grandchildren: Hazel, Scarlette, Luke, and Violet Donohue; Colton, Easton, and Rhaegan Richardson; Hailee and Ian McColpin, Hadley Kennedy, and Alex Charon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Honor Flight or Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.