DERBY – Calvin Wayne Crittenden, 62, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday, July 9 from 5 to 8 pm with family present between 6 & 8 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral Service: 2 pm, Wednesday, July 10 at First Presbyterian Church of Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Calvin was born October 20, 1956 to Hoover and Beverly (Bryant) Crittenden in Coffeyville, Kan. He retired from Boeing after 28 years of service.
He had a love of aviation and enjoyed building and operating remote control airplanes. Calvin loved music, especially rock 'n' roll. He was very proud of his Cherokee heritage. Calvin was a dedicated family man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Joe Walker and Lena Mae Crittenden and Levon and Delores Cline.
Calvin is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lisa; children, Jenifer Crittenden, Jenae Crittenden, Jerod (Stephanie) Crittenden, Janessa Crittenden, and Chad Crittenden; grandchildren, Brylie, Addison, Christopher, Lynn, Jeremiah, James, Paisley, and Remi; brother, Steve (Sandy) Crittenden; and nieces, Stephanie, Jessica, Camden, Cara, and Ashley.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS 67037 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
