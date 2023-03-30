Derby - Calvin Wilbert, 97, beloved husband of Ellen Wilbert, passed away Tuesday, March 28 at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31st at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1st at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby. Full Obituary may be read at www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Swimming poised to continue league reign
- Aerial fitness now offered by the DRC
- IN THE ZONE: Panthers brimming with confidence around the diamond
- Hidden gems waiting to be found for Panther baseball
- Frager brings pop to lineup
- Derby's Spring Into Art, Third Thursday merging into one big community event
- Castillo stepping up in new role, helps Derby split opening week
- Nilles enjoying new adventure in Colorado Springs
- New kids on the court take serve for tennis
- Experienced golfers ready to tee off
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Zoom Derby Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.