Derby - Calvin Wilbert, 97, beloved husband of Ellen Wilbert, passed away Tuesday, March 28 at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31st at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1st at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby. Full Obituary may be read at www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.

