DERBY – Bryan James Vincent, 50, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Visitation: Sunday, November 3 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 10:00 p.m., Monday, November 4 at Faith Lutheran Church, 214 S. Derby Ave, Derby.
Bryan was born October 7, 1969, in Alma, Neb., to Dale and Margaret Vincent. He graduated in 1988 from Northern Valley High School, Almena, Kan. He married his kindergarten sweetheart, Robin Ray on August 1, 1992.
Bryan graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg with a Bachelor's Degree in Math, and from Wichita State University with a Master's Degree in Aerospace Engineering.
He began his career in 1993 at Textron Aviation, where he had various roles over the course of 27 years, with the last one being IT Manager.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret (Stalder) Vincent and sister, Carol Joy Vincent.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Robin Vincent; three children, Miles Vincent (Hannah Wilson), Hannah Vincent, Lily Vincent, all of Derby; father, Dale Vincent; brothers, Paul (Tammy) Vincent and family, and John Vincent, all of Long Island, Kan.; and many friends and family members.
He loved coaching his children in various sports activities. He enjoyed designing, creating and building home projects.
Bryan was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stamford, Neb. He later transferred his membership to Faith Lutheran Church in Derby.
Memorials have been established with the Bryan Vincent Memorial Fund, c/o Citizens Bank, 601 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.