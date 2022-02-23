DERBY – Brian Jude Holinde, age 55, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home. Memorial service: Saturday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. in Derby, followed by burial at Council Hill Cemetery, 1278 N. Seneca Rd., Peck, Kan.
