DERBY – Bret Alan Mason, 61, loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Bret was born on April 8, 1960, in Wichita, Kan., where he spent his childhood and adolescent years until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1980. Of his time in the Navy, Bret said he loved being on the water, breathing the fresh ocean air, and traveling the world with his comrades, who said he knew how to make a tough day better thanks to his sense of humor and contagious laughter. Bret was a true American patriot who loved his country and served it honorably.
After leaving the Navy in 1988, Bret started a small business which led him to work in many industries over the years, but he found his true calling at the age of 52 when he went back to school to become an Ayurvedic Practitioner and later opened his own practice in Roseville, Calif. In a few short years, he impacted the lives of many clients, friends, and family who remember Bret as a compassionate and thoughtful person who treasured serving others with his kind and generous spirit.
Bret's loved ones knew him as a man who enjoyed gardening, spending time in nature, and growing food and sharing it with others. Bret's grandchildren brought him countless moments of joy over the years and he loved their sweet, inquisitive nature. Family members often referred to Bret as "MacGyver," a nod to the tale of a young war hero who had a knack for unconventional problem solving. Bret was quick on his feet, good with his hands, and great at finding ways to improve the world around him, often using whatever supplies were within reach. Bret's memory will live on through the many lives he touched and changed, and through his love for life itself.
Before his untimely passing, Bret and Julie were able to fulfill their dream and purchase a farm in his home state of Kansas, where his children and grandchildren will be able to enjoy his legacy for years to come.
Bret was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Mason Sr., Jewel Mason and Helen Brungardt; his father, William Mason Jr.; and his stepmother, Judy Mason.
He is survived by his mother, Emily Denton; stepfather, Ray Denton; wife Julie Mason; children Evan Mason, Christina Ward, and Dana Jenkins; stepchildren Courtney Tompkins, Kyle Tompkins, and Colby Tompkins; nine grandchildren: Anthony, Cayden, Lucas, Landon, Grayson, Emilia, Emily, Kaylin, and Nash; sister, Debbie Gooding; stepsisters Peggy Ramos, Patty Farbaugh, Kathy Bourell, Lucinda Piligian, Julie Mederos, and Kelly Pankratz; stepbrother Kevin Meyer.
