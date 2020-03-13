Overland Park – Brenda L. Lassman, 63, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Overland Park, Kan., on Monday, March 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Black Bob Rd., Olathe, Kan. Immediately following the service, the family will receive guests for fellowship with refreshments until 4 p.m., also at the funeral home. This is casual attire, please come as you are to visit and remember the life of Brenda.
Brenda was born in Wichita, Kan., to Max Collier and Jane Patterson Collier on February 7, 1957, the youngest of 2 children. She grew up in Derby, Kan., attending school there and graduating from Derby High School in 1975.
Brenda worked for years as a secretary before getting her Associate of Arts from Johnson County Community College in 1995. This started her career as a paralegal in the Lawrence and Kansas City area working for several law firms until she retired in 2015.
Brenda met her husband, John, in 1987 while they both worked in Wichita. She was in the accounting department of Kansas Gas & Electric and John was in the accounting department of Wolf Creek. They married June 4, 1988. They had their only child, David, on January 14, 1991. They remarried again December 31, 2005.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Joe Brannon; and her brother, Steve Collier.
Brenda is survived by her husband, John Lassman of Overland Park; son, David Lassman of Lawrence, Kan.; sisters-in-law Cindy Pennie and her husband Dana; Jeanne Lassman; five nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Valley Hope of Atchison, 1816 N. 2nd St., Atchison, KS 66002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.