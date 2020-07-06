Bradley D. Elkins died April 22, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas, where he and his wife, Alice, were spending the winter.
Service: July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia, Kan. along with a private burial at Aline-Star Cemetery in Aline, Okla., next to his parents, brother, and many other family members.
Brad was born June 10, 1953, to Jack D. Sr. and Clara Elkins in Derby, Kan. After graduation from Derby High School in 1971, Brad enlisted in the US Air Force. He continued in the Air Reserve and Kansas Air National Guard, proudly retiring in 2001 with over 23 years of service.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack D. Elkins, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Lentz Elkins of Emporia, Kan.; daughters Kathryn Elkins of Kansas City, Mo., and Jennifer (Matt) Duncan and grandson Hudson Duncan of Kansas City, Kan.; and sister Karlene Landowski of Keller, Texas.
