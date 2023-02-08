DERBY- Brad Cords 51, died Monday, February 6th, 2023.
He was born June 15th, 1971 to Robert and Margy Cords in Rome, New York. There will be no services held at this time.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 6:18 pm
