DERBY – Bonnie Renee Griggs, 68, retired nurse aide, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Derby. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
