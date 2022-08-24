DERBY – Bonnie Kristina Phelps, 76, passed on Aug. 21, 2022. Rosary will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. with Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m., both held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark Blvd., Derby.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up in Bonnie's name to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219.
