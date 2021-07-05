Derby – Bobby Joe Fuller, age 72, passed away peacefully in his home June 16, 2021.
Bobby was born to Billye (Easly) and Bob O. Fuller on April 3, 1949, in Ft. Worth, Texas.
He served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Devens Army Base in Massachusetts where he met the love of his life, Shirley Mazur. They were united in marriage in 1974 and went on to raise three children. Shirley preceded him in death on March 2, 2018.
Bob loved fishing, camping and the Dallas Cowboys. He and Shirley took many trips to Las Vegas over the years and enjoyed spending time at their Lampe, Mo., property on Table Rock Lake. Bob spent his early adult years as a carpenter until a career change took him on the road as a commercial truck driver. He retired after driving for Quikrete for 32 years. His fellow truckers will remember him as “gladiator."
He was preceded in death by his father Bob O. Fuller; nephew David Robert Everman; and Sherilyn Everman Beason.
Bob is survived by his 3 children: Kris (Marc) Weaver, Brenda (Allen) Stone and Mike (Cheryl) Fuller; grandchildren Matthew (Danielle) Shively, Joshua (Alex) Shively, Amy Stone, Kourtney Bell, Amber (Nick) VanDeest, Blake (Seth) Gunter, Sydney (Keaton) Canaday, Tiffany Fuller, Garrett Weaver; great-grandchildren Taylor Stone, Payten Hutson, Willow Gunter; mother Billye (Fuller) Rainwater, stepmother Jean Fuller, sister Barbara Fuller Wambold; nephews Jason (Vanessa) Everman, Zachary (Jillian) Davis, Adam Davis, Aaron (Jacqueline) Davis; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Interim Hospice, 9920 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207.
