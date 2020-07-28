DERBY – Bob G. Michael, 78, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. A funeral service was held July 28 at Calvary Baptist Church in Derby with interment following at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Bob is survived by his wife, Debra Michael; three children, Jeff Michael (Cathy), Scarlett (Jim) Bowles, Beth Michael; stepchildren, Christy Lamb (Paul), Misty Busch; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlene Fair, Gwen Hinckley (Bob) sister-in-law, Sandy Michael. A memorial has been established with Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E. Patriot Ave., Derby KS 67037.
