DERBY – Bill Dean Ham, 85, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away Nov. 23, 2021.
Bill was born in Bucklin, Kan., to Lowell and Ellen Ham on Dec. 13, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 52 years, Beverly J. Ham. He was a 1952 graduate of Wichita High School East and graduated Cum Laude with a B.A degree in Geology in 1956. Bill married his high school classmate Beverly J. Ham in 1956 and they were blessed with two daughters.
He is survived by daughters Dawnette Jenelle Ham of Colorado, Monique Renee Schoonover of Wichita; granddaughters Jenna Chapman of Colorado and Jill Beam of China; great-grandchildren James Chapman, Eva Chapman, Huxley Chapman of Colorado; and half-sister Patricia Storms of California.
A wonderful accounting of his life and career is posted in the Kansas Geological Society Bulletin Member Profile from March-April 2007. A memorial is being established in his name with the Kansas Geological Foundation. Bill is greatly missed by his family and friends.
