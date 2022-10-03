Bill D. Ham, geophysicist, passed away Nov. 23, 2021. A memorial service will be hosted by his daughter on Oct. 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Lifeline Animal Placement and Protection, 310 W. 45th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204 or The Kansas Geological Foundation, 1704 S. Baehr St., Wichita, KS 67209.
