Beverly Jean O’Neal came into this world on September 9, 1934, in Iola, Kan. She left to be with her creator March 19, 2021.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. April 2 at El Paso Cemetery in Derby, Kan.
As a teenager her family relocated to Scott City, Kan., where she met and later married Bob O’Neal, her husband of 64 years. They eventually moved to Derby where she owned and operated O’Neal's Custom Draperies, selling and making drapes for many families and businesses in the area. In 1977 she went back to school and became president of her class while obtaining her LPN degree. She went to work for Dr. Sullivan at Wichita Clinic and thoroughly loved her time as a pediatric nurse. She also loved her family very much and her dogs, specifically Pomeranians of which she had many throughout the years. If you knew her at all you also knew her dogs.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Maudlin, Sr. and Francis Sellers; brother Earl Maudlin, Jr.; daughter Pam and husband Bob.
She is survived by son Bob Jr. (wife Tammy) and granddaughter Kylie as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.