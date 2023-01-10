Beverly Ann Stanton, 76, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Memorial services will be 10 am, Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Winfield Veterans Cemetery 1208 North College Street, Winfield, Kan. Per her wishes there will be no visitation services. Memorials may be made to Home Health and Hospice of Kansas (7607 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207).
Born in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Harold and Carolyn (Limpert) Bergeson. She married Gerald Stanton on January 20th 1968 in Geneseo, and was happily married 53 years prior to his death.
While a hairdresser by trade, she really enjoyed gossipping with her clients and telling them how it was. For those that knew her, they knew she was never afraid to speak her mind and tell everyone how it was. She enjoyed playing Bingo and going out with her friends and baking sweets for all. She especially loved all of her grandchildren and she loved traveling with her family.
Survivors include her children; Patrick (Whitney) Stanton, Jason (Elizabeth) Stanton; grandchildren William, Audrey, Blake, Alexis, Vivian, and Sofia; sister Marlys Vermeire; brother Kevin Bergeson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Stanton; parents, Harold and Carolyn Bergeson; siblings, Albert Bergeson, Leonard Bergeson, Frank Bergeson, Jim Bergeson. And of course poor little Petey.
