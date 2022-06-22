DERBY – Beverly Ann Brady (Moody), age 73, passed away in the early morning hours of May 29, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. A loving daughter, wife, and mother, she is survived by her mother Sophia Bequette (Balentine); brothers Tom and John Moody; devoted husband of 52 years, James (Michael); son Kevin; daughter Erin, and 5 grandchildren.
A resident of Derby, Kan., Beverly was born to Guy Doyne and Sophia Mae Moody in Batesville, Ark., on May 13, 1949. She grew up in Mountain View, Ark.; Indio, Calif.; and Wichita where she was a graduate of Wichita Southeast High School, Class of 1967, and also attended Wichita State University. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Beverly enjoyed reading, playing games, traveling, and music.
The family asks that memorial donations be made in her name to the Derby Public Library or to the Kansas Talking Books Advisory Council (1 Kellogg Cir, Box 4055, Emporia, KS 66801) in lieu of flowers.
