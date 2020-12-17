DERBY – Beverly Ann Barkhurst, 66, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, retired Physician Assistant and RN, and member of Countryside Christian Church, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Heartspring, 8700 E. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
