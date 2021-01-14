WICHITA – Beula B. Orr, 97, passed away Jan. 9, 2021. A visitation will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, with funeral service at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kan.
She was born Oct. 5, 1923 to Charles and Fayth Tillotson in Derby, Kan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67211.
