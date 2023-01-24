Derby - Betty Ruth (Velasquez) Maricle, 93, went to be with her Lord & Savior, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kan. Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Lincoln Baptist Church. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery, Derby. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers: Lincoln Baptist Church, 7801 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67207.
She was born Jan. 8, 1930, to Antonio J. and Nora Ann (Byas) Velasquez in Anthony, KS. Betty Ruth was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother & friend. She was a homemaker as well as a retired dispatcher at Boeing Aircraft. She was saved by grace and was a God-fearing born again Baptist Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Freddy Lee Maricle in 2001; sons, Lee (infant) & Gary Lee Maricle in 2015; brother, Joe Eugene Velasquez; special aunt & uncle who assisted Antonio raising her & her siblings after the very young death of their mother Nora, Salvador J. Velasquez & Simona Trinidad (Velasquez) Byas.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Cathy Ann (Otis) Knabe of Derby, Lori Ann Maricle of Derby; sister, Mary Helen “Mimi” Velasquez of Derby; brother, Harold Arthur Velasquez of Berryton, KS; grandchildren, Kevin (Stephanie Kotas) Knabe, Toni (Andrew) Drinkard, Amanda (Jacob) Hadley & Jesse Knabe; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lucy & Cora Kotas-Knabe, Nora & Haven Drinkard, Grant & Bonnie Hadley; numerous other relatives & friends.
