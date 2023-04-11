A graveside service will be held for Betty Reynolds, 90, at the Forest Park Cemetery in El Dorado, Kan.
Betty was born in a farmhouse near Fredonia, Kan., to Joe Riley and Martha Elizabeth Porter on March 6, 1933. This was a connection to a simple life that she cherished and shared with her two brothers Richard and Gene. She met her future husband George in a bookkeeping class in El Dorado High School where they quickly became friends.
Betty babysat for Homer Reynolds’ children, George’s brother, and George would visit Betty there every chance he could. Their love blossomed and they were married on June 8, 1951, in El Dorado, Kan., in a very simple ceremony. This was the beginning of a love story spanning almost 72 years.
Their early years were spent in El Dorado where they had a daughter, Connie, and son, Terry. When George went to work for Cessna, they moved to Wichita, where daughter Judy was born. There Betty started working for the federal government. Her career spanned 29½ years during which she worked for the Internal Revenue Service, the Veteran’s Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Her only son, Terry, was lost due to a terrible accident in August 2009. Betty loved her children dearly, and her eyes would truly sparkle when grandchildren, and especially when great-grandchildren visited. She always enjoyed holding the babies and showing them how much they were loved!
Betty was a prolific reader and she loved sharing this gift. She always had children’s books on hand and would read to the little ones in her life. Betty loved to travel and with George by her side, she went on many vacations throughout the United States and cruises in the Caribbean. When she could no longer travel in person, she continued her travels through the books she read.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Joe Riley and Martha Elizabeth Porter, her brothers Gene and Richard Porter and her beloved son Terry Reynolds. Betty is remembered and terribly missed by her husband of almost 72 years, George Reynolds, her daughters Connie Hawkinson (Randall) and Judy Stout (Steve), eight grandchildren; Maggie Butterfield (Arlee), Katie Gleichman (Joe), Shelly Cain, Ronni Reynolds, Tabitha Stout, Nick Stout (Deanna), Aaron Hawkinson (Ginger), and Jennifer Hensley (Joe) and fifteen great grandchildren; Madelynne, Maylee, Abigail, Eleanor, Josie, Lily, Leaha, Piper, Atticus, Levi, Mackenzie, Wyatt, Isaac, Ethan and Ellison.
Betty was always such a gentle, kind, and generous person always putting others before herself. She has requested a simple graveside service that is being planned for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the United Methodist Open Door, P.O. Box 2756, Wichita, KS 67201-2756.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.