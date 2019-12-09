HAYSVILLE – Betty Jane (Stearns) Turkle, 97, ret. Haysville State Bank Vice President, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Visitation on Friday, December 13, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. with family present 5:30 - 7:00 p.m., Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services on Saturday, December 14, 10:00 a.m., Haysville United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by husband, Franklin; parents, Fred and Mabel (Rosebraugh) Stearns; brother, Wayne Stearns; sister, Ruth Clark.
Survived by children, Diana Turkle and Jon (Pamela) Turkle, both of Haysville; and 2 grandchildren.
Memorial: Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E. Grand, Haysville, KS 67060.
