Betty Jane (Coffey) Stukey, 85, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Betty was born on Sept. 26, 1936, daughter of the late Wm. J. and Pauline M (Logan) Coffey; sister of the late Wm. H. (Caroline) Coffey; Dorothy M. (Alvin “Dub”) James and Charles J. (Linda) Coffey.
Survived by her husband of 61 years, Guy Duane Stukey of Augusta, Kan.; son Royal Justin (Jeanie) Stukey and 8-year-old grandson Angus Guy Stukey of Powell, Wyo.; sisters Mary (Roger) Zwemke of Wichita, Kan. and Kay (the late Don) McKee of Mulvane; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was born and lived her childhood in Mulvane, Kan., and graduated from Mulvane High School in 1954. She attended nurse’s training at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kan., and Wm. Newton Memorial Hospital in Winfield, Kan., graduating in 1958. She worked at hospitals in Winfield and most all of the hospitals in Wichita. She was head IV nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita for many years. Betty retired after 35 to 40 years of service.
Betty enjoyed many trips to Branson, Mo., Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev., and Oklahoma to the casinos with her dear friend, Doris Conley. Betty, her sister Kay and lifelong friend Barbara Kimble made a road trip to Sheridan, Wyo., to her son Royal’s college graduation. She made numerous road trips with her sisters, nephews, nieces and great niece to Missouri to attend family weddings, anniversaries and funerals of her brothers Bill and Jack and their families who live in the St. Charles., Mo., area.
Her favorite trips were the bus trips she organized to Colorado for snow skiing. She took nieces, nephews and cousins on these trips. Her nephew Bob James went skiing with Aunt Betty numerous years. She skiied up into her 70s when she injured her leg, and that ended her skiiing. She played on a girls basketball team while in nurse’s training in Winfield. She loved water skiing, boating and camping at the lakes in the summer.
One summer she bowled in a summer league with her brother Jack and sisters at Thunderbird Lanes in Wichita.
Betty was a very talented person. Her hands were never idle. If she watched TV she was always knitting or cross stitching. She made many beautiful cross stitched pictures. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do if she set her mind to it. If she didn’t know how she would buy a book or take a class and learn how.
Betty cooked many family meals for the holidays – Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, anniversaries and birthdays. She always had room for one more.
Betty also had a beautiful iris garden which she originally started from her mother’s iris garden years ago. She gave starts from her iris plants every year to anyone who wanted them. She loved building puzzles, and always had a puzzle on her large round glass-topped table in her living room. They weren’t small, easy puzzles either.
Her failing health the last five years ended a lot of the things she enjoyed doing. But what a good time she had while it lasted. She was very proud of her son Royal, loved his wife Jeanie and grandson Angus very much.
The family would like to thank the hospice team at St. Francis Hospital for the kindness and wonderful care they gave Betty the last days of her life.
No services will be held.
