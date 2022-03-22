Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.