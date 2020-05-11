DERBY – Betty Gwynn Hull, 89, a retired bookkeeper, passed away May 4, 2020.
At Betty's request there will be no service. Inurnment will be next to her parents in Hoisington, Kan.
Betty was born December 2, 1930, in Drumright, Okla., to Clyde and Otha (Gwynn) Hull.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Virginia Eileen Croft; and brothers, Lowell Neal Hull and Charles Edward Hull.
She is survived by a brother, Donald Lee (Sandra) Hull; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials to Kansas Food Bank.
