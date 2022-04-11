DERBY – Betty Ann Pruitt, age 93, beloved Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, passed away on April 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at Perry Christian Church-Christ on April 18 at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow at the church, 603 E. Front St., Perry, Kan., with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 2464 Ferguson Rd., Perry.
Betty was born with her twin brother in Newton, Kan., on August 17, 1928. She and her twin brother were the 5th and 6th of nine children born to Clarence and Bertha Widler. She was a 1946 graduate of Matfield Green High School.
She was a homemaker and dearly loved her family, sewing, crocheting, reading, traveling, and gardening. Her flower garden was a gift that everyone loved and it attracted butterflies, hummingbirds, cardinals and more. She was an avid shopper and had many collections that grew with each passing year. Her Santa collection numbered in the hundreds at last count and, after family and friends each received a “special Santa,” her remaining collection will be donated to the Derby Historical Society in Derby, Kan. She was very competitive and loved playing games. Card games were her favorite and she was ready to play at a moment’s notice.
Betty loved attending church, Bible studies and Christian women’s club. Her daily devotional time was very important to her. In her last days, she praised God throughout the day.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Junior Pruitt; her grandson, Galen Wayne Pruitt Jr.; her parents Clarence and Bertha Widler; her seven siblings and their spouses; and her son-in-law, David Sheppard.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Kelsheimer (Cedar Point); her children Galen/Diane Pruitt (Perry), Marla Pruitt-Sheppard (Hillsboro), Maretta/Allen Unruh (Derby); eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Betty had a unique gift of making each child and grandchild feel special and each one felt like they were her favorite! She had a wonderful, loving relationship with each one. She was always looking for signs from Heaven so when you see a cardinal in your yard, just know angels are near.
In lieu of flowers memorials to: South Rock Christian Church Children’s Department.
