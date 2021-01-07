Bertha Virginia “Tincy” (nee Bowling) Wright, 93, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021. She succumbed to an on-going battle with cancer, which she faced with strength, resolution, and faith.
She was preceded by her beloved husband Claude W. Wright. They both will be sorely missed.
She leaves behind three children, Nowlin “Al” Wright of Beaverton, Ore., Marsha (Allan) Serrien of Lincoln, Kan., Pat (Bob) Bean of Derby; five grandchildren, Trish Gray, Adam and Austin Wright, Bobby and Nick Bean; three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Kellen, and Gunnar Marcum; brothers Tom, Charles “Tex” and Billy Joe “Shorty” Bowling; numerous nieces and nephews.
Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted with the knowledge that Mom has “gone home.” Tincy is gone, but will not be forgotten. Our love goes with you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.