Bernita Lentz, 101, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Hospice House in Hutchinson. A graveside service will be held Aug. 9 at Mulvane Cemetery.
She was born Nov. 30, 1919, to Frederick and Theresa Oetting. She married Melvin Lentz in June 1940 and they lived on the family farm, raising three daughters. She worked alongside Melvin in his electrical business and then Lentz Lapidary, traveling around the U.S. to gem and mineral shows. After retiring, they moved to Mesa, Ariz. After Melvin's death in 2009, she moved to Hutchinson to be closer to family.
Melvin and Bernita were charter members of Faith Lutheran Church, Derby. She spent her life sharing with others her love of Christ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.