Bernice Zorn, 89, died June 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Derby, Kan. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Smith Center, Kan., celebrated by Father John Schmeidler. Burial will follow at Smith Center Fairview Cemetery in Smith Center.
She was born Oct. 13, 1932, in rural Barton County, Kan., to Frank and Anna (Hoffman) Tinkel. On Sept. 16, 1952, Bernice married Alvin Zorn at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Kan.
Survivors include daughter Joan Kuhlman of Derby, Kan., sons Marvin (Robin) Zorn of Springfield, Ill., and Randy (Julie) Zorn of Coldwater, Mich.; five grandchildren: Sherri (John) Brady of Maple Valley, Wash., Julie (Greg) Laffin of Clinton, Utah, Kelly Brentz of Athens, Ala., Brian (Sarah) Zorn of Chapel Hill, Tenn., Jackson Zorn of Coldwater, Mich.; two stepgrandchildren: Jeff (Jacquelina) Martin of Springfield, Ill., and Kristina Evers of Springfield, Ill.; seven great-grandchildren: Danielle Zorn, Alex Laffin, Thomas Laffin, Drew Laffin, Benjamin Brady, Mason Zorn, and Tyler Zorn; step-great-grandchild Noah Evers; sisters-in-law Emily Zorn, Lea Zorn, Helen Holliday, and Loretta Zorn; brother-in-law Jerry Zorn.
Proceeded in death by her parents; husband Alvin; three brothers: Frank Tinkel, Jr., Anton “Tony” Tinkel, Albert Tinkel; four sisters: Mary Redetzke, Regina Birzer, Elizabeth Zorn, and Anna Urban; and son-in-law Richard Kuhlman.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Smith Center, Kan., or to OMRF, 825 NE 13th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104 http://gift.omrf.org/. Please designate gifts to Disease of Aging.
