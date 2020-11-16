Derby – Bernice (Ebbers) Schmitt, 97, formally of Daykin, Neb., school teacher and bookkeeper for family-owned farm equipment dealership, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Visitation with family present, 5-7 p.m., Monday, November 16, at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby, Kan. Services at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 17 at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby. Graveside Services at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 18 at Eureka Cemetery, Daykin, Neb.
Preceded by husband Harold Schmitt; an infant son; parents, Henry and Mary (Schmidt) Ebbers; siblings, Harvey Ebbers, Leona Burd, Verena Stewart, Esther Schmidt and Glenn Ebbers.
Survived by son, Ron (Yvonne) Schmitt of Derby, Kan.
Memorials: Daykin United Methodist Church and Gideons International, PO Box 20741, Wichita, KS 67208. www.shinklemortuary.com.
