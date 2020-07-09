DERBY – Beatrice Hooper, 98, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mulvane Cemetery, 119th Street S Mulvane, KS 67110. Due to COVID restrictions, we will have graveside only. Masks are optional. https://www.smithfamilymortuaries.com/
