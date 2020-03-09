DERBY – Barbara “Jean” Cooper Franklin Parton, 82, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Derby, Kan.
There will be no service.
She was born on December 6, 1937, in Mississippi County, Mo., to John Thomas “JT” and Edith Mae (née Bailey) Cooper. She attended school in Charleston, Mo., and Vo-Tech in Wichita, Kan. She earned her GED in Wichita.
She had jobs as a waitress, sheetmetal worker at Cessna, sales person and cashier at Penny’s and Montgomery Ward in Wichita.
She volunteered as a lunchroom and playground aid at McCormick School in Wichita. Her volunteer work also included the Girl Scouts and Empire Neighborhood.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Earl Wayne Parton; former husband, Tommy Lee Franklin Sr.; son, Tommy Lee Franklin Jr.; brothers, William Andrew Cooper, Gary E. Cooper, and Jerry G. Cooper; and one granddaughter.
She is survived by six children: Cynthia Franklin (Gary) Wylde, Michael Franklin, David (Marilyn) Franklin, all of Sikeston, Mo., Lori Shockley of Joplin, Mo., Melissa (Russ) Baumgartner of Mascoutah, Ill., and Trish (Jimmy) Gaston, of Derby; brother, Floyd (Linda Kay) Barger, of Indiana.; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67208.
