DERBY – Barbara Jean (Jones) Ward, 78, passed away after a 13-year battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Meadowlark Adult Care Homes with her daughters by her side. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby, Kan.
Barbara was born in Wichita, Kan., on Aug. 23, 1943, to Alvin and Elizabeth Jones. She graduated from Tonganoxie High School in 1961.
Barbara met Albert Ward in 1964 while working at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Mission, Kan. They married on May 18, 1968, and then moved to Derby, Kan., in 1972.
Barbara was a strong woman, loving wife, supportive mother, and proud grandmother. She also took great pride in her work at Goodyear, Midwest Petroleum, then as a civilian employee of the Kansas Air National Guard from where she retired in 2010.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry; and sisters Mary Ann and Julia.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Albert; brothers John Jones of Nebraska and Robert Patrick (Joyce) Jones of Missouri; sister-in-law Nancy Franklin of Oklahoma; daughters Diane Dixon of Derby and Carolyn Ward of Topeka; grandchildren Niamh Dixon and Liam Dixon of Derby; step-grandchildren Lauren (Michael) Childers and Cassie Hermes; a step-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara’s name to AFTD – Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (www.theaftd.org) or the Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
As Barbara’s last selfless act, brain donation was coordinated with Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center to help further research to identify causes, treatments, and hopefully, one day, cures for devastating diseases including FTD.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Meadowlark Adult Care Homes and Ascension Living HOPE for their care and compassion in caring for Barbara for many years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.