DERBY – Barbara Ellen (Hopper) Hall, 89, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021. She worked several years at the Derby Woodlawn Methodist Church Mom's Day Out program. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thurs, Feb. 4 at White Chapel Cemetery. A memorial has been established with Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy, 130 N. Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202.

