Barbara Buckingham, 74, went home to be with the Lord on May 27, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.
Barb was born on July 28, 1948 to Jack and Bernice (Hobbs) Bolling in Oklahoma City. She graduated from Midwest City High School in Midwest City, Okla. in 1966 and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Oklahoma State University (OSU) in 1970.
While at OSU she met Bob Buckingham and they married the summer after graduation. Barbara worked as an elementary school teacher out of college and spent nearly 30 years teaching in Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Kansas, ultimately retiring in 2010.
Barbara and Bob had their first son (Mark) in January 1973 and their second (Jason) in August 1975. Barbara loved people and treated everyone she met as friends, but her greatest joy was found in spending time with family and cheering on her beloved Oklahoma State Cowboys.
She was very active in the various churches they attended over the years volunteering and participating in women’s events, classes, and Bible studies. She and Bob enjoyed traveling, especially in retirement, their favorite destination being the mountains.
Barbara was a selfless, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Bernice, and sister Francis (Bolling) Hadden.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob; sister, Janet (Bolling) Burns (Mickey); son, Mark (Tricia); son, Jason (Lisa); and grandchildren Cole (Analise), Luke, Brett, Isaac, Finley, and Micah.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., June 12 at South Rock Christian Church in Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218.
