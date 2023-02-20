Arthur P. Kretz, 91, of Clearwater, Kan., passed away peacefully at home after a day long visit with his family on Feb. 19, 2023.
He is survived by his six children, Kenny (Pam), Glen (Lisa), Kathi (Ricky), Art (Chris), Connie, and Tracy (Charlie); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He proudly served his country for 28 years.
Private family graveside services will be held at Hesston Cemetery, Hesston, Kan. Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston, is handling the services.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Janis from Compassion Within Hospice for her knowledge, compassion and dedicated care for our dad.
ONCE A MARINE ALWAYS A MARINE
