DERBY – Arthur J. Morgan, 82, retired handyman and basement builder, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at White Chapel Cemetery.
Preceded in death by his parents, Olin and Rose Morgan; stepchildren, Lawrence and Kevin Rickards and Wanda Graves; brother, Ray Morgan; and sisters, Hanna Gwin, Gladys Compton and Freda Easley.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Roberta (Dyer) Morgan; brother, David Morgan; sister, Willa Stokes; stepchildren, Louis Rickards, Garla Donley and Glenna Barker; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
