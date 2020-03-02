DERBY – Arnola “Nola” Edith Gerwick, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Visitation is Friday, February 28 from 3-8 p.m. with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Funeral service February 29 at 3 p.m. at Woodlawn UMC, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby.
Arnola was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed. Arnola was an Avon Representative of nearly 50 years. She loved to bowl, play cards, garden, and watch baseball and basketball games.
She was preceded in death by her loving and faithful husband, Loren E. Gerwick, Sr.; her parents, Arnold and Edith Friedemann; brothers, Dean, Eldon and Arnold; and sister, Verna.
She is survived by her children, Kaye of Las Vegas, Nev., Frank (Debbie) and Loren Jr. (Louise) of Derby, Larry (Patty) of Mulvane, Shirley (Bob) Shipley, Wichita; grandchildren, Chad (Makenzie), Megan, Jake, Blake (Kaitlyn) and Brian Gerwick, Wayne and Jack (Alyssa) Morris, Jennifer (Shawn) Worley and Heather (Dan) Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Julie, Taylor, Easton, Emmarie, Hunter, Kira, Gannon, Maellie, Finley, Graelee, Kellen, Madison and Steven; siblings, Dale (Bev), Doris, Lela, Elayne, and Evelyn (Warren); brothers-in-law, Leland (Marion) and Harry.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Madison Avenue UMC, 900 E. Madison, Derby, 67037.
