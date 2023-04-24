Arlene Mildred Gregory Etheridge, 97, longtime Derby resident, died Friday, April 21, 2023 at Brookdale Derby. Graveside inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the El Paso Cemetery in Derby, Kan.
Arlene was born on May 9, 1925 in Hill City, Kan., the daughter of William and Linnie Gates. Arlene graduated from high school in Hoxie, Kan. Several years later she graduated from Nursing School.
Arlene married Leslie Keith Gregory in 1944. After he was discharged from the Army at the conclusion of World War II, they lived in Nebraska, later moving to Oklahoma City then Lawrence, Kan. Afterwards, they moved to Wichita and then to Derby in 1955.
Leslie Keith died in 1981. Arlene was later married to Ralph Etheridge until his death. Leslie Keith operated a barber shop while Arlene was a nurse for Sedgwick County Hospital, the Osteopathic Hospital and then prior to retiring, the V.A. Hospital in Wichita. Arlene was a member of the Derby Church of Christ and assisted several years at the Derby Senior Center following her retirement.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brother Alfred; and sisters Lavon and Leora.
Survivors include her sons Richard Gregory of Maumelle, Ark. and David Gregory of Temperanceville, Va. and their wives; sister Verda of Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren Stormy Gregory Davis, Daniel Gregory, and Samuel Gregory; and six great-grandchildren; along with stepdaughter Kay Sewell of Oklahoma City and stepson Larry Etheridge of Derby.
Arrangements are by Affordable Cremations Plus, Wichita.
