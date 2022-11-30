Antoinette Franklin, 29, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Her life will be celebrated in a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at Warren Riverview Park, 321 W. Market St., Derby.
