DERBY – Anthony “Wayne” Vitale, 83, passed away November 13, 2020, at Kansas Medical Center, Andover, Kan.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 20 at 3 p.m. at Smith Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
Wayne was born April 4, 1937, to Anthony Joseph and Helen Lorene (Millard) Vitale in Lincoln Park, Mich. He married Nancy Anderson October 10, 1959, in Wyandotte, Mich.
Wayne is survived by his wife Nancy, children Lisa (Aaron) Resser, Tony (Lisa), Brian (Andrea); 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters; brother; and daughter Laura Leiker.
Wayne loved his family and he cherished spending time with them.
In lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial contribution may be sent to Madison Ave. Methodist Church at 900 E. Madison, Derby, KS 67037.
