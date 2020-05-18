DERBY – Anthie Lois Diaz, 71, of Derby, formerly of Arkansas City, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence. No memorial services are planned.
Anthie was born July 8, 1948, in Arkansas City to Arthur Johnson, Sr. and Sadie Lois (Jenkins) Johnson. She was reared and educated in Arkansas City, graduating high school in 1966. She later attended Wichita Business College. She married Tony Diaz on June 12, 1999, in Wichita. Anthie worked as an accountant for Hawker-Beechcraft and later Spirit Aero Systems of Wichita.
Survivors include her husband Tony of the home; daughter Angie (Bill) Marks; son Jayson Marks; special niece Shauna Johnson-Conner, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made through Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory of Arkansas City. www.rindt-erdman.com
