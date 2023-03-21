Anna Jean Bounous, of Derby, Kan., 75, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, March 27, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, followed by the Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. Cremation with private interment with her parents and daughter will be at El Paso Cemetery, Derby, at a later date.
She was born June 21, 1947, to Burl and Mary (Donnell) McCanless in Pueblo, Colorado.
Anna was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a retired microbiologist at Wesley Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Amy Bounous. Anna is survived by her son, Evan (Sheri) Bounous of Auburn, Kan.; grandchildren, Sean and Julianne Bounous; brother, Larry (Andra) McCanless and other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, in lieu of flowers.
